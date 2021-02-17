Grayson Earl Wayne Lunsford, infant son of Brian and Whitney Brock Lunsford, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 17th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Grayson is survived by his parents, Brian and Whitney Lunsford, and his sisters, Haley Grace Lunsford and Jenna Lynelle Tressa Lunsford, all of Manchester.
Also, surviving are his grandparents: Jennifer and Paul Jackson, and Norma Caudill, all of Manchester; and his aunt and uncles: Victoria Jackson of Somerset, Matthew Smith of Manchester, Ben and Jenelle Lunsford of London, Timothy and Susie Lunsford of London, and Dave and Tabatha Bowling of Manchester.
Grayson is preceded in death by his grandfather, Chester Lunsford, Jr.; his great grandmother, Tressie Jackson; and his great-great-grandparents, Haley and Earl Asher.
Services will be announced at a later date.
