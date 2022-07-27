A great crowd was on hand for the July meeting of the Manchester/Clay County Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber of Commerce President Steve Collins gave members an update on several events the Chamber was involved in such as The Good Continues event held in June.
A Back to School Bash will be held on August 2nd at the Clay County Middle School, Collins informed the crowd.
Collins suggested a ‘working meeting’ each Wednesday before the monthly chamber meeting. “We want you to bring ideas to us, make suggestions and let’s discuss these things,” Collins said.
The meeting will be held August 3rd at noon at El Dorado’s.
Dr. DeAnne Allen spoke about the Volunteer’s of America Freedom House at Burning Springs.
On August 8th at 3:30 p.m., an open house will be held at the Old Stivers home place on Charlie Sizemore Road to introduce transitional housing to the area. The home will be used to house families that are transitioning from the Freedom House back into society.
Jamey Mills, owner of Soak City Car Wash, talked about their recent renovation of the only automatic car wash in the county.
“This is our third transition since opening the car wash,” Mills said. “This upgrade offers things we were unable to before.”
During the renovation, Mills said vendors bought local as much as possible to help the community.
Soak City also offers an Ice Machine/Filter watered machine, the only one of its kind in Kentucky, he said.
Sandy Curd, with The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation (Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, Whitley) is sponsoring a Poker Run on August 6th. The run will be coming through Manchester to the EKU campus. Stops will be at EKU, Courthouse Square Barbourville, Whitley County Extension Office, Wildcat Harley Davidson in London and the Middlesboro Mall. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the run will start at 11 a.m. Participants will get a card at each stop and the ones with the best hand will win! Cost is $20 for driver and $10 for each passenger.
The money raised through this non-profit organization goes to grants to be allotted to non-profit organizations in each county they serve. In the past Stay in Clay and Volunteers of America have received monies.
Curd also spoke about a grant program for businesses in Clay, Bell and Laurel counties.
“This is a competitive grant program to provide financial support for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 in these counties,” Curd said.
This is a one-time grant with report of measurable outcomes required after six months (further details included in grant application).
You can request up to $5,000. The grant can be found at www.appalachianky.org.
Justin Flannery, of Kentucky Above, gave an update of video profiles they’re working on for the Chamber.
Mike White, President of the Clay County Historical Society, announced the next round of the historical society Magical History Tours.
“We have over 120 people on our waiting list,” he said. “We are expecting these spots to go fast.”
You can find out more information on the tours in this week’s issue.
Dismas Charities sponsored the July chamber meeting and provided lunch.
The next meeting will be August 10th at the Clay Community Room above the public library.
