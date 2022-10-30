Green Smith, age 86 of Manchester departed this life on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. He was born on Thursday, October 15, 1936 in Manchester to Tinsley D. and Jemima Smith.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Ruby Fay Wagers Smith, his children: Eddie Smith, Danny Smith, Bertha Clark and Betsy Exell, his grandchildren: Trenton Clark, Breanna Clark, Bethany Smith, Larissa Smith, Kimberly Smith and Jonathan Smith and Lawrence Hubbard as well as his sister: Winnie Muncy.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Tinsley D. and Jemima Smith, his sons: Henry Smith and Randy Smith, his sister: Clemmie Smith Leinert and his brothers: Virgil Smith, Donald Smith and Golden Smith.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Marlon Hubbard presiding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.