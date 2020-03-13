Gregory Scott Jones, age 50 departed this life on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born on Friday, May 16, 1969 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Charles and Mable Catherine Gregory Jones. He was an audio engineer for WKRC TV, a veteran of the National Guard for 6 years, secretary and treasurer for Radio and Television Broadcast Engineers Local Union #1224 I.B.E.W.
He leaves to mourn his passing his mother: Cathy Gregory, his brother: Chuck Jones, his grandmother: Mildred Gregory as well as a host of aunts, uncles,cousins, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father: Charles Jones, his maternal grandfather: Ralph Gregory and his paternal grandparents: Gillis and Nettie Jones.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org
A celebration of Greg’s life was held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Bill Wagers and Bro. Boyce Gregory will be presiding. He was laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
