On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., Oneida Baptist Institute will observe a ceremonial groundbreaking for their new athletic complex.
Two donors stepped forward in 2020 and gave 1.5 million dollars to use toward an outdoor athletic complex, which will include a brand, new regulation track. One of the donors has family ties to Oneida Baptist Institute going back to the early 1900’s.
To fully develop and update the new athletic complex, OBI will need donors for each area -- the baseball and softball fields, soccer field, concessions/field house and swimming pool. Any group or individual that provides funding for a specific area will get to name that area.
Oneida Baptist Institute is a Christian boarding school in Oneida, Kentucky serving boarding students in grades 7-12 and local students in grades K-12.
