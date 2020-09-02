Grover C. Smith, 87, Shelbyville, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Heritage House of Shelbyville. Born, March 2, 1933 in Clay County, Kentucky, he was the son of Alex and Mary Katherine (McDonald) Smith. Grover had worked in the coal mines, Klene Pipe Company, Pittsburgh Plate Glass, and Wiggins Tree Trimming Service. He was a member of the Bethel Apostolic Church in Greensburg. He was married to Chloe Gregory and she preceded him in death on April 12, 1996. He is survived by one son, Glenn (Sherry) Smith, Lake Santee; four daughters, Charlotte Reber, Greensburg, Glenda Bowles-Wagner, Connersville, Barbara Norman, Greensburg, Tawenis (Chad) Arthur, Crawfordsville; several brothers and sisters; thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, granddaughter, Tiffany Jones, and several brothers and sisters. While observing CDC and state guidelines for social distancing and required facial coverings, visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11 to 1:00 p.m. at the Porter-Oliger-Pearson Funeral Home in Greensburg. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Todd Smith officiating. The funeral will broadcast live on the Porter-Oliger-Pearson Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be held in the South Park Cemetery in Greensburg. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Association. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.popfuneralhome.com
