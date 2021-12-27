Grover "Glenn" Jordan, 80, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, December 24th, at his home.
Glenn was born in Manchester, KY on July 18, 1941, a son of the late Henry and Susie Edwards Jordan.
He is survived by his wife Esther Swafford Jordan; his son, Ricky Jordan; and his daughter, Loretta Smith and husband Estill, all of Manchester.
Glenn is also survived by three brothers: Edward Jordan, Marlin Jordan, and Herman Jordan, all of Manchester; two sisters: Bonnie Maurice of Florida, and Madie Strunk of Knox County; and by 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by the following siblings: Walter Jordan, Victor Jordan, Helen Jordan, and Ray Jordan.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 29th at the Otter Creek Baptist Church in Manchester, KY, with Roy Lane Woods and Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Vernon Smith Cemetery on Rocky Branch.
Visitation will start at 5:00 PM on Monday, December 27th at the Otter Creek Baptist Church in Manchester, KY until the service time on Wednesday, December 29th.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.