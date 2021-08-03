Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brian France along with Deputy Brent France, Deputy Marcus Stigall, and K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested two individuals off KY 552 approximately 8 miles South of London following an investigation conducted by Sheriff's investigators regarding a serious injury traffic crash which had occurred at the intersection of Laurel Whitley Road and Douglas Boulevard approximately 8 miles South of London on July 21, 2021. In that traffic crash, a green colored Tahoe collided with another vehicle severely injuring its driver and passenger. The driver of the green Tahoe fled the scene prior to deputies arriving at the scene. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that the driver of the green Tahoe had failed to render aid to the severely injured occupants of the other vehicle and had fled on foot. Through investigation deputies were able to determine who the driver of the green Tahoe was. Two warrants of arrest for assault first-degree were obtained by Deputy Brent France for assault first-degree. Deputies were able to develop information on the possible whereabouts of the driver Mickey Wayne Grubb and upon arrival at that residence on Ky 552 on July 26, 2021, deputies encountered a female subject identified as Brittany Ridener who deputies know to be the girlfriend of Mickey Wayne Grubb. She denied knowing the suspect’s whereabouts and while deputies were questioning her about the suspect, the suspect Mickey Wayne Grubb jumped out a back window of the residence and fled on foot. Following a lengthy foot pursuit and a brief struggle with deputies, the suspect was taken into custody . The suspect was found in possession of two uncapped syringes whose liquid substance inside field tested to be meth amphetamine. Mickey Wayne Grubb was charged with fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; resisting arrest; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. In addition, this subject was charged on two warrants obtained by Deputy Brent France charging assault – first-degree regarding the traffic crash that had severely injured two occupants. Brittany L. Ridener age 25 of Morris Ln., Heidrick, KY was charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension – second-degree.
