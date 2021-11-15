A Saplin Fork man has entered a guilty plea in federal court on drug charges.
John R. Holland, 39, was indicted in October 2021 for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Authorities say on June 25, 2021 in Clay County, Holland had methamphetamine in his possession with intent to distribute.
During his arrest he was found in possession of $10,000 in U.S. currency; a .38 caliber pistol; a .300 caliber rifle; and a 9mm caliber handgun.
Holland appeared in court on November 1 and entered a guilty plea on counts one and two with the charge of felon in possession of firearm to be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
The punishment for count one is not less than five years nor more than 40, a fine of $5,000,000 and a term of supervised release for no less than five years. Count two carries a sentence of not less than five years, not more than a $250,000 fine and up to five years of supervised release.
He also agrees to forfeit all assets involved in his arrest.
While entering his plea, Holland waived all rights to appeal the guilty plea and conviction but does have the right to appeal the sentence.
A date for final sentencing has not been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.