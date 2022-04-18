Moments before jury selection was to get underway, one person charged in the 2015 murder of Trevor Dykes entered a guilty plea Monday morning in Clay Circuit Court.
Thomas Maricle, 42, of Surgoinsville, TN. entered a guilty plea to his charge of criminal complicity to commit murder. The trial was set to begin for Maricle and Ashley Lawson, 29, of Double Creek, also charged with criminal complicity to commit murder.
Dykes was gunned down at his home in July 2015.
Formal sentencing for Maricle is set for May 2 at 1 p.m. The trial for Lawson will be continued at a later date. You can find more details in this week's issue of The Manchester Enterprise. This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.