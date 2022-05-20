One man indicted for his involvement in a cockfighting ring has agreed to enter a guilty plea, according to federal court records.
Justin Smith, 33, has entered into a plea agreement with the U.S. Eastern District of Kentucky Southern Division. He was indicted in March with several others on conspiracy to defraud the United States government for his role in a cockfighting ring.
Smith will appear in court on Monday, May 24th at London for rearraignment on the charge in front of Judge Clara Horn Boom.
According to the documents filed, Smith changed his plea voluntarily.
Also indicted from Clay County in the multi-county ring are: Oscar Hubbard, Timothy Sizemore, Beachel Collett and Lester Collett.
