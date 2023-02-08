A guilty plea was entered by a Manchester man on sex-related charges with three different minors.
Cecil Jones entered the plea in Clay Circuit Court as part of a plea agreement, court records indicate.
Jones pleaded guilty to a five-year sentence on a charge of sexual abuse 1st, three years on three counts of unlawful use of an electronic device for a total of eight years to run consecutive.
Jones will also have to register as a sex offender in the state of Kentucky.
Formal sentencing is set for May 1 in Clay Circuit Court.
