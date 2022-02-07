A Manchester man involved in a federal pill mill scheme has entered a guilty plea in federal court.
Jeffrey Ghent, 58, entered his plea Friday in London in the case that also led to a Tennesse doctor pleading guilty that he illegally prescribed pail pills that fed the drug problem in southeastern Kentucky.
Dr. James J. Maccarone, of Clarksville, Tennessee, pled guilty Monday to conspiring to illegally distribute drugs from his clinic, Gateway Medical Associates P.C., a pain-management clinic in Clarksville.
According to the agreement, Ghent entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to unlawfully distribute a controlled substance.
The agreement states, “In or around July 2014, Ghent began traveling to Gateway Medical Associates, P.C., (GMA) owned by Dr. James Maccarone. It took Ghent approximately eight hours (roundtrip) to drive to and from GMA. He traveled to GMA because it operated as a supply of controlled substances that could be diverted and sold, not because GMA provided legitimate medical care.”
The agreement also listed an example of Ghent obtaining oxymorphone and oxycodone on March 22, 2021 at the clinic. It says he filled the prescription on March 24th and sold five of the oxymorphone pills for $500 cash.
Ghent also admitted that he sponsored other patients “E.W. and R.W.” (collectively sponsored individuals) to obtain prescriptions from GMA. He provided them money to cover the doctor’s visit; cost of the prescriptions and the cost of travel to the clinic. He also admitted that he sometimes drove them to the clinic. In exchange for the assistance he received some or all of the controlled substances dispersed to the individual. He then would profit by selling the drugs he obtained, he admitted.
The agreement further says Ghent understood and agreed with Dr. Maccarone and Dr. John Stanton, also indicted in the case, that if he paid the high case fees GMA charged, he would obtain prescriptions for oxycodone, oxymorphone and other controlled substances that could be sold for a profit in and around Clay County.
A Barbourville man, Terry Prince, also pled guilty in the case and admitted to running a scheme like Ghent’s. This case is also related to a separate case against Calvin Manis, a former Barbourville pharmacist charged with filling prescriptions in cooperation with a drug trafficker who was sponsoring other people to get drug orders.
All parties, with the exception of Dr. John Stanton, has entered guilty pleas in the case.
The United States recommends the judge accept the plea agreement with Ghent, according to documents filed in the case. Maccarone, Prince and Ghent could face up to 20 years each in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.