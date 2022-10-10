A Clay County jury has sentenced a Rice’s Fork man to 30 years in prison for murder.

Ricky Wagers, 31, was found guilty in the death of Eddie Spurlock from September 2020.

Spurlock, 46, of Hyden, was friends with Wagers and the two were together the night of the shooting, testimony during the trial explained.

The two men got into an argument and Wagers pulled a gun and shot.  When police arrived at the scene on Elk Creek, they found Spurlock dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Final sentencing for Wagers is set for December 5th.

