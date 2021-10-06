H. E. Smith, 81, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 5th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
H. E. was born in Manchester, KY on June 7, 1940, a son of the late Taylor and Cassie Henson Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Sudie Smith; and his children: H. E. Smith, Jr. of Burning Springs, Alex Smith of Chop Bottom, Norman Smith of Manchester, Eva (Ricky) Smith of Chop Bottom, Brenda (Michael) Grubb of Gray Fork, Carol (Adam) Hoskins of Knox Co.,
Jennifer (Kris) Williams of Chop Bottom, Coby Smith, and Norma Jean Davidson.
H. E. is also survived by four sisters: Myrtle Smith of Chop Bottom, Hazel Smith of London, Sudie Eversole of Grannys Branch, and Delsie Smith, of London; and by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, H. E. was preceded in death by two sons, Ricky Darrell Smith and Dale Mitchell Smith; and the following siblings: Lena Smith, Delia Wagers, Mosie Henson, and Will Smith.
The family request that no pictures be taken during the visitation and the funeral service.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 10th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell and Claude Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery on Grannys Branch.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, October 8th, and Saturday, October 9th at Britton Funeral Home.
