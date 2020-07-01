Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 1, 2020 at approximately 3:15 Am Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Bobby Hacker, 46 of South Highway 11. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley received a complaint that the above mentioned subject was at a residence on South Highway 11 in a persons yard possibly intoxicated with a firearm. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley came into contact with the subject and through investigation it was determined the subject was manifestly under the influence. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Bobby Hacker, 46 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
