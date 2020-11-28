Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel along with Deputy Brent France arrested Robert Hacker age 46 of Manchester on Tuesday evening November 24, 2020 at approximately 6:18 PM. The arrest occurred on East Laurel Rd. approximately 6 miles east of London following a traffic stop conducted on a white Toyota Sienna that was observed weaving on the roadway. An investigation was conducted on the driver who was determined to be under the influence. In addition, this subject was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Robert Hacker was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; failure to wear seatbelts; obstructed windshield; license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license. In addition, this individual was wanted on a Grant County District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of flagrant nonsupport. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

