Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel along with Deputy Brent France arrested Robert Hacker age 46 of Manchester on Tuesday evening November 24, 2020 at approximately 6:18 PM. The arrest occurred on East Laurel Rd. approximately 6 miles east of London following a traffic stop conducted on a white Toyota Sienna that was observed weaving on the roadway. An investigation was conducted on the driver who was determined to be under the influence. In addition, this subject was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Robert Hacker was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; failure to wear seatbelts; obstructed windshield; license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license. In addition, this individual was wanted on a Grant County District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of flagrant nonsupport. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Vaccines on the Horizon bring hope that Covid 19 may soon be controllable
- Latest Covid Update from Ky River Dist. Health Dept.
- Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Continues to See Exponential COVID-19 Growth
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update - November 24, 2020
- Weekly Covid-19 Numbers for Breathitt County
- Weekly Covid-19 Numbers for Breathitt County
- Thousands of Top U.S. Hospitals, Including Mercy Health-Marcum Wallace of Irvine, Encourage Everyone to #MaskUp
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update November 23, 2020
- If you have been exposed to Covid-19, do the following:
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update Friday, November 20, 2020
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
- Hacker arrested during traffic stop
- Carl O. Hensley obituary
- Henson caught with drugs, parole violations
- We Should All be Thankful for the “Scrimmage from Hell”
- Former Clay man murdered in Jackson County
- Dorothy Does It Again!
- Suspensions, Turnovers, and a 30-Point Performance: Kyra Elzy Era Starts off with Fireworks
- Over 350 COVID cases reported this month
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Clay man murdered in Jackson County
- The Enterprise comes out a day early!
- Missing man reward increased to $10,000!
- Mandates from Governor draw ire of Senate President
- Eerily similar situation
- Dorothy Does It Again!
- Suspensions, Turnovers, and a 30-Point Performance: Kyra Elzy Era Starts off with Fireworks
- AdventHealth Visitor Restriction Changes
- Begley harvests Monster Buck!
- Over 350 COVID cases reported this month
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.