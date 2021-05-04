The 2021 First National Bank / Manchester Enterprise Elementary tournament has concluded, and champions have been crowned! On the girl’s side, Hacker came home with another title, continuing their dominance in recent years. For the boys, Burning Springs upended Goose Rock to bring home first place. A recap of the semifinal and championships are listed below.
Girls
Hacker 35 – Paces Creek 22: Hacker scoring – Kenzie Grubb – 21; Mia Hibbard – 10; Skylar Bowling – 4. Paces Creek scoring – Kalynne Jones – 7; Presley Griffin – 6; Maci White – 5; Kenzie Gibbs – 3; Breanna Wagers – 1.
Goose Rock 24 – Burning Springs 18: Goose Rock scoring – Carly Fultz – 9; Hope Henson – 6; Morghan Hatfield – 5; Caylee Ruth – 2; Faith Henson – 2. Burning Springs scoring – Zoey Feltner – 7; Anna Samples – 6; Khloe Combs – 2; Sierra Davidson – 2; Ella Samples – 1.
Hacker 41 – Goose Rock 6: Hacker scoring – Kenzie Grubb – 13; Mia Hibbard – 8; Skylar Bowling – 6; Bella Finley – 6; Breanna Williams – 2. Goose Rock Scoring – Carly Fultz – 2; Caylee Ruth – 2; Hope Henson – 2.
Boys
Burning Springs 41 – Manchester 15: Burning Springs scoring – Jacob Rogers – 15; Brayden Bell – 6; Tyler Short – 6; Austin Gibson – 5; Jaxon Foster – 3; Jaden Thompson – 2; Jeaton Iagram – 2. Manchester scoring – John David Lipps – 7; Ryder Smith – 6; Briley Asher – 2.
Goose Rock 42 – Paces Creek 41: Goose Rock scoring – Jacoby Gray – 17; Wyatt Morgan – 10; Tyler Smith – 13; Hunter Adams – 2. Paces Creek scoring – Maxton Gray – 25; Jakob Angel – 6; Jacob Roberts – 4; Tommy Branstetter – 4; Alex Gray – 2.
Burning Springs 49 – Goose Rock 41: Burning Springs scoring – Jacob Rogers – 27; Austin Gibson – 10; Brayden Bell – 5; Tyler Short – 4; Skylyr Sizemore – 2; Kenton Iagram – 1. Goose Rock scoring – Wyatt Morgan – 18; Jacoby Gray – 8; Treyson Crawford – 6; Tyler Smith – 6; Chandler Hibbard – 3.
