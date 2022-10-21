The Hacker Wildcats capped off a 10-0 season with another championship! Led by offensive MVP Noah Jackson, and defensive MVP Gage England, the Wildcats could not be stopped on their way to the title in the 26-7 win over Burning Springs. Noah Jackson did the majority of the scoring, helped by Jaythan Smith who scored a rushing touchdown as well. Gage England snagged a huge INT for Hacker, and had a big return with it as well.
For Burning Springs, Brody Brumley busted loose for a huge score early in the game, making a statement that the Bobcats came to play. The Bobcat offense simply couldn’t cap off a drive after the Brumley score, as the Hacker defense grew stingy. It was another top-notch football game, played by two great teams. Both teams displayed great sportsmanship, and the 6th graders can look forward to meeting as CCMS Tigers!
Paces Creek tops Manchester in JV title game
The Bears reigned supreme in their win over Manchester 21-14 in the Junior Varsity Championship.
Peyton Collett stolethe show leading the Bears with two rushing scores, while Nick Adams added a score as well. Ethan Jones and Nick Adams also converted the extra points for the Bears, while also being in on a multitude of tackles.
For Manchester, Ethan MacNamara and Cameron Howard found the endzone with each scoring a touchdown, while Tyler Couch converted their extra point. It was a fantastic game from start to finish, with both teams playing excellent football, and displaying great sportsmanship.
