Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Patty Ann Hacker age 54 of Needmore Hollow Rd., Manchester, KY early Tuesday morning November 17, 2020 at approximately 12:25 AM. The arrest occurred off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy.
in a business parking lot following an investigation conducted by deputies after this individual was observed attempting to exit the driver's side of a dark blue Ford Crown Victoria, staggering and nearly falling to the ground. An investigation was conducted and the driver was determined to be under the influence.
In addition, during the investigation and arrest this subject was found in possession of a large quantity of gabapentin. Patty Ann Hacker was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; no operator's license; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; failure to wear seatbelts. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Assisting on the investigation and arrest were for the Laurel County Sheriff's office: shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Justin Taylor, and Deputy Landry Collett. Also assisting was the Constable's office.
