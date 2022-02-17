Governor’s Cup District 103 Results:
Overall 1st-Hacker Elementary, 2nd-Paces Creek, 3rd-Goose Rock.
Quick recall: 1st Hacker; 2nd Paces Creek
Mathematics: 1st Kirk Napier-Hacker; 2nd Presley Griffin-Paces Creek; 3rd Charlie Wagers-Goose Rock; 4thAlec Sawyers-Paces Creek; 5th Ava Mullen-Hacker.
Science: 1st Kingsley Edwards-Hacker; 2nd Dorie Sizemore-Hacker; 3rd Destiny Harris-Paces Creek; 4thAdalynn Byrd-Paces Creek; 5th Brentley Smith-Goose Rock.
Social Studies: 1st Dorie Sizemore-Hacker; 2nd Benton Bishop-Paces Creek; 3rd Wyatt Curry-Paces Creek; 4thMaleah Asher-Goose Rock; 5th Elijah Abner-Paces Creek.
Language Arts: 1st Adalynn Byrd-Paces Creek; 2nd Ava Mullen-Hacker; 3rd Charlie Wagers-Goose Rock; 4thBenton Bishop-Paces Creek; 5th Wyatt Curry-Paces Creek.
Arts and Humanities: 1st Tucker Roberts-Hacker; 2nd Elijah Abner Paces Creek; 3rd Jazzmin Spencer-Hacker; 4th Alec Sawyers-Paces Creek; 5th Zoey Cupp-Goose Rock.
Composition: 1st. Damon Roberts-Hacker; 2nd Kirk Napier-Hacker; 2nd Kaylee Vikers-Hacker; 4th Kylie Miller-Paces Creek; 5th Presley Griffin-Paces Creek; 5th Jessa Hatfield-Paces Creek.
