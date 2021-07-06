A Gregory Branch woman ended up in jail after taking her clothes off in front of police officers.
Priscilla Lovins, 34, was extremely intoxicated on Gregory Branch road around 5:30 p.m. on June 28th when the incident occurred.
According to the arrest citation, she took her ‘bottoms’ off and was attempting to bite Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Detective Jeff Kelsey.
She was charged with public intoxication; indecent exposure; resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.