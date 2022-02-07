Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 5, 2022 at approximately 11:50 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Ralph Hall, 26 of Memorial Drive. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Smith conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. Upon making contact with the above mentioned subject it was determined through Clay County 911 that the subject had multiple warrants for his arrest.
Ralph Hall, 26 was charged with:
• Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
