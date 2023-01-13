Mrs. Hallie Sizemore Hensley passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Mary Breckinridge-ARH Hospital. She was 84 years old. Hallie was born September 9, 1938 in Hyden, Kentucky the daughter of the late, Bige Sizemore & Alice Bowling Sizemore. Hallie was a homemaker. She had spent her formative years & most of her adult life in Leslie County with the exception of living in Wilmore for some time. Hallie was a member of the Couch's Fork Church of God at Bear Branch, Kentucky. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching TV.
Hallie was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Bige & Alice Bowling Sizemore, her loving & devoted husband, Silas Hensley, cherished daughter, Gail Johnson, cherished son, Jimmy Dan Hensley, treasured grandsons, Scottie Johnson, Tommy Lee Wilkins and sisters, Eva Smallwood, Ora Bell & Martha Bray. She leaves the following relatives surviving; cherished daughter, Vicki Hensley Wilkins, Hyden, KY, brother, James Sizemore & Betty, London, KY, sisters, Dorothy Riley, FL, Jessie Synder, IN. & Easter Hensley, London, KY, treasured grandsons, Bobby Joe Wilkins & Timmy Wilkins & a host of treasured great-grandchildren. Also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends survive.
Services:
Funeral: Friday, January 13, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the Couch's Fork Church of God at Bear Branch, KY.
Ministers: Pastor Joey Burns, Pastor Wayne Bowling & Evangelist JD Hensley
Interment: Couch's Fork Cemetery, Hyden, KY.
Pallbearers: Bobby Joe Wilkins, Tony (Tad Pole) Couch, Jerry Couch & Ricky Dale Sizemore
Honorary Pallbearers: Bobby Sizemore & James Sizemore
