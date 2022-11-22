Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Austyn Weddle along with Deputy Wes Brown arrested Haley Sizemore age 60 of Ham Holler Rd., Manchester on Friday night November 18, 2022 at approximately 7:47 PM. The arrest occurred off East Laurel Rd., approximately 6 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a shoplifting complaint at Dollar General store. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that allegedly this individual was found in possession of unpaid merchandise. In addition, during the investigation the subject was found in possession of pipes and pills and suspected methamphetamine. This individual was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
