Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler along with Sgt. John Inman, Detective Richard Dalrymple, and Deputy Landry Collett arrested Michael J. Hammons age 40 of London on Wednesday night July 1, 2020 at approximately 11:12 PM. The arrest occurred off Rocky Branch Road, approximately 3 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a reported fight/assault there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that allegedly this subject was involved a verbal confrontation with other subjects there and allegedly struck a juvenile male subject there. In addition, deputies determined that Michael Hammons was under the influence. This subject was charged with assault – 4th degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
