Hannah Rose Lloyd, age 60, of Summer Shade passed away on January 5, 2023 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was born on September 14, 1962 in Fontana, California to the late Louise Branham Rose and Bob Rose.
She is survived by her husband, Timmy Lloyd of Summer Shade; one daughter, Amber Lloyd of Summer Shade; two sons, Daniel Lloyd (Cassie) and Justin Lloyd (Lindsay) both of Glasgow; three sisters, Carolin Fields (Jerry) of Manchester, KY, and Sharon Oliver (Todd) and Pat Rose both of Glasgow; one brother, Dwayne Rose (Karen) of Glasgow; six grandchildren, Gracelyn, Waylon, Alayna, Arissa, and Willow.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Cheyenne Lloyd.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. from the chapel of the McMurtrey Funeral with burial to follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 8, from 10 A.M. until service time at 2 P.M.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Summer Shade Cemetery. These can be made at the office of McMurtrey Funeral Home.
