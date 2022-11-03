Hannah Sizemore, age 94 departed this life on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Landmark of Laurel Creek. She was born on Thursday, November 3, 1927 in Manchester, Kentucky to Taylor and Minnie Herd Abner.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Myrl Sizemore and wife Leslie, Arretta Smith and husband Bill, Darrell Sizemore, and Denver Sizemore and wife Arlene. Also surviving are these grandchildren: Todd Sizemore, Melissa Sizemore, Katrina Gray and husband Tim, April Smith, Brent Sizemore, Maggie Franceschelli and husband Joe, John Sizemore, Cheryl Strahan and husband Vern and Rhonda White; ten great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Taylor and Minnie Abner; her daughter: Phyllis Sizemore Napier; and her grandchild: Brian Sizemore.
Graveside Services for Hannah Sizemore will be conducted on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 1 PM at the Herd Cemetery. Rev. Ken Bolin will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Herd Cemetery.
