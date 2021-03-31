Hansford “Duckie” Wolfe, 84, died at his home in Avon, Indiana, on March 25 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Manchester, Kentucky, to Granville and Anna (Harris) Wolfe. He spent most of his life in Indianapolis. For 40 years, he worked at Williamson Polishing and Plating as a master plater.
He is remembered for his witty sense of humor, his love of family, fishing, singing classic country and gospel music, and playing his guitar. He loved gardening and was well known for growing crops of epic tomatoes and peppers year after year.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Thelma, daughters Linda Stroud of Indianapolis, Anna Wolfe of Portland, Maine, and son Robert Wolfe of Pittsboro, Indiana. He is also survived by four grandchildren and four great grand-children, and brother Freddie Wolfe of Indianapolis.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Granville and Anna Wolfe, his brother Alvin Wolfe, and his beloved mother-in-law Sallie Johnson Westerfield Pennington, all of Manchester, Kentucky.
The family is planning a private memorial service later this spring.
