Harlan Glenn Metcalf was born July 10, 1938 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, December 19, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 84. He was the son of the late Daniel & Bobbie (Rethford) Metcalf.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Loretta Metcalf of Tyner and by one son, Harlan Cheyenne Metcalf and his wife Laura. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Harley Maiden, Harlan Cheyenne Palanco, Glenn Kelly Metcalf and Gina Elliott.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was also preceded in death by three sisters, Georgia King, Pearl Bingham and Odessa Cavins.
Glenn was a Born-again Christian.
Funeral services were Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Cheyenne Metcalf officiating. Burial followed in the Maulden Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the local D.A.V. Jack Welch Chapter #165. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
