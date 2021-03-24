Harlan Lee (Hoppy) Smith, 45, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, March 22nd, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Harlan was born in Manchester, KY on December 29, 1975, a son of Laura Sizemore Smith and the late Bill Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal Smith, his mother, Laura Sizemore Smith, and his children, Mackenzie Brooke Smith and Jonathon Smith, all of Manchester.
Harlan is also survived by his brother and sisters: Mickey Smith and wife Marina, Ella Mae Smith and husband Jimmy, and Jody Smith and husband Wesley, all of Manchester; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to his father, Harlan was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Smith, Jr., and his sister, Mamie Smith.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 25th at Britton Funeral Home, with George Roberts and Travis Dezarn officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith and Sizemore Cemetery on Caudill Gap Rd.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, March 24th at Britton Funeral Home.
