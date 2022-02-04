Mr. Harley Curry, age 62 departed this life on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. He was born Monday, January 25, 1960 in Manchester, Kentucky to Gilbert and Georgia Hatfield Curry.
He leaves to mourn his passing his granddaughter: Aleeah Grace Henson, his siblings: Darrell Curry and wife Trish, Jimmie Curry and Faye Curry Smith, his special cousins: Barbara Robertson and Allie Chadwell and his special niece: Melanie Curry.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Gilbert and Georgia Curry, his daughter: Amber Curry Sizemore, his sister: Geneva Curry and his nephew: Gilbert Smith.
The family requests that masks be worn during visitation and funeral services.
Funeral Services for Harley Curry will be conducted on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Michael Sparks will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Roots Branch Cemetery in the Roots Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday from 6 until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
