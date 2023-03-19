Judge-Executive Tommy Harmon signs proclamation for Arbor Day on April  7, 2023.  Judge Harmon invites the citizens of Clay County to participate in observing Arbor Day by planting a tree.  Judge Harmon states that “the reward that our future generations will receive will be a beautiful Kentucky, whose health and well-being are sustained by the great natural resources of our forests.  

Judge Harmon was joined by Tocoma Smith and Deanio Carmical from the Kentucky Division of Foresty. 

