Judge-Executive Tommy Harmon signs proclamation for Arbor Day on April 7, 2023. Judge Harmon invites the citizens of Clay County to participate in observing Arbor Day by planting a tree. Judge Harmon states that “the reward that our future generations will receive will be a beautiful Kentucky, whose health and well-being are sustained by the great natural resources of our forests.
Judge Harmon was joined by Tocoma Smith and Deanio Carmical from the Kentucky Division of Foresty.
