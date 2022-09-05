Harold Allen, age 76 of Essie, Kentucky husband of Norma Morgan Allen passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday August 26, 2022. He was the son of the late Brack and Laura Reid Allen born May 30, 1946 in Clay County, Kentucky.
Harold was a retired coal miner, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Marcum Baptist Church, a member of Hyden Masonic Lodge #664, a Shiriner, and was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel. Harold was a veteran, having served honorably in United State Marine Corps.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Lemand Allen, Henry Woodson Reid, Stanley Allen and his father-in-law, Charles Edward Morgan.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Norma Allen of Essie, Kentucky, one beloved son, Brack Allen and wife, Melissa of Stinnett, Kentucky, one beloved daughter, Jennifer Roberts and husband, Gavin of Essie, Kentucky. One brother, Gillis Allen and wife, Kathy of Manchester, Kentucky, two sisters, Phyllis White and husband, Frank of Louisville, Kentucky and Dora Lee Allen of Hyden, Kentucky. Four cherished grandchildren, Brack Allen, Jr. and wife, McKenzie of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Sue Ellen and Adell Allen, both of Stinnett, Kentucky, and Caleb Roberts of Essie, Kentucky. Special friends, Oral Roberts, Roger Morgan, Murile Morgan and Brian Feltner. A host of other friends and relatives also survive his passing.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Wolfe and Sons Funeral Home with Jimmy Ward, Patrick Morgan, John Pugh, and Jerry Maggard officiating.
Burial will follow in the Charles E. Morgan Cemetery at Stinnett, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Brian Feltner, Caleb Roberts, Brack Allen, Jr., Mike Kilburn, Jayton Lewis, and Travis Couch. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Morgan, Oral Roberts, Roger Morgan, Murile Morgan, and Charles Morgan.
The family will receive friends at the Wolfe and Sons Funeral Home from 6:00-9:00 p.m., Monday with Masonic rites performed by the Hyden Lodge #664 at 7:00 o'clock.
**Military honors will be performed by Leslie Co. D.A.V. Chapter #133 immediately following the funeral service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family has entrusted Wolfe and Sons Funeral Home to caefully handle all the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.