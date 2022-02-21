Harold Dean Bray, age 65, husband of Elizabeth Bray of Vinton, Virginia passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at his residence. He was the brother of Marcella Bray Jackson of London, Kentucky, Leslie Bray and wife Celia of Salado, Texas, and Wendell Bray and wife Amanda of Manchester, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Miller Bray and Peggy (Wagers) Bray; and by his siblings, Maryetta Tackett and Lester Wayne Bray.
Funeral services for Harold Dean Bray will be conducted Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Darrell Bowling officiating. Burial will follow at Mosley Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. The family of Harold Dean Bray will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until time of service on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
This announcement is a courtesy of the Rominger Funeral Home
