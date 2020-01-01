Harold Dean Robinson, Jr. was born on September 27, 1979 and passed away on December 29, 2019. He was 40 years old.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, Harold Dean Robinson; Special brother, Josh Henry Coots; Three angel babies who were lost in the womb.
Dean is survived by his Wife, Nikita Maria Robinson; Son, Braxton Robinson; Daughter, Ivee Robinson; Mother, Jewel Robinson; Sisters, Kristi Jill Robinson and Renee Robinson; Cherished nieces Madisson, Sydnee, Keyana, & Layla; Cherished nephews Skyler & Logan; Special friend, George Minks; His Lincoln Oaks tribe; a host of family and friends who loved and cherished him deeply.
Dean was a devoted and wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend, and man. His heart was filled with so much love for all and that love was not only returned in life, but in death.
Dean was most certainly a man of faith. He used his personal redemption story for the glory of God. He often stated his purpose in life was to use his testimony to help others. That goal was attained when he joined the residential staff at Lincoln Oaks, where he was able to become a KY Certified Peer Support Specialist. Dean was also a proud member at the Church of God Worship Center in Manchester, Ky where he became a small group leader in Celebrate Recovery. He helped many to their own paths of recovery by his testimony. He remained strong, humorous, and unshakeable as he battled cancer. Therefore, he leaves a legacy of inspiration, gratitude, laughter, and memories in his wake.
Dean would not want us to mourn, but to live our lives as he did in his faith: With purpose. Enjoy every minute of your life, nurture your relationships with the ones you love, help others, laugh often, and spread joy.
Visitation will be held at 6:00pm on Friday, January 3rd at the Church of God Worship Center in Manchester, KY. Service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Joey Burns officiating. Special words by Mark Combs, Roy Hodson, and Eugene “Bear” Strickland.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to ask loved ones to donate to ARC’s Lincoln Oaks campus at P.O. Box 214 Annville, KY 40402.
Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, Ky is in charge of the arrangements.
