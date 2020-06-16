Mr. Harold “Herman” Westerfield, age 78 departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, July 16, 1941 in Jackson County, Kentucky to Emery and Clara Cupp Westerfield. He worked in construction or over 33 years and was a member of the Maulden Baptist Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his sons: Ricky Westerfield and his wife Shonna, Randy Westerfield and his wife Veneda and Rondall Westerfield and his wife Lindsay and his grandchildren: Chelsea Westerfield, Raegan Westerfield and Logan Westerfield. Also surviving are his brothers: Earl Westerfield and Herbert Westerfield and his sister: Margaret.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Emery and Clara Westerfield, his wife Hazel Westerfield, his brother: John Westerfield and his sisters: Lyda Cook and Marie Robbins.
Funeral Services for Mr. Harold “Herman” Westerfield will be conducted on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Landon McDaniel will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Walnut Hill Cemetery in the Burning Springs Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
