Harold “Herman” Westerfield

Harold “Herman” Westerfield

Mr. Harold “Herman” Westerfield, age 78 departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home.  He was born on Wednesday, July 16, 1941 in Jackson County, Kentucky to Emery and Clara Cupp Westerfield.  He worked in construction or over 33 years and was a member of the Maulden Baptist Church.

He leaves to mourn his passing his sons: Ricky Westerfield and his wife Shonna, Randy Westerfield and his wife Veneda and Rondall Westerfield and his wife Lindsay and his grandchildren: Chelsea Westerfield, Raegan Westerfield and Logan Westerfield.  Also surviving are his brothers: Earl Westerfield and Herbert Westerfield and his sister: Margaret.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Emery and Clara Westerfield, his wife Hazel Westerfield, his brother: John Westerfield and his sisters: Lyda Cook and Marie Robbins.

Funeral Services for Mr. Harold “Herman” Westerfield will be conducted on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. Landon McDaniel will be presiding.  He will be laid to rest in the Walnut Hill Cemetery in the Burning Springs Community.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

 

To send flowers to the family of Harold Westerfield, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Jun 16
Visitation
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
7:00PM-10:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 17
Funeral Service
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
2:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you