Harold Kenny Wagers, 49, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, June 19th, at his home.
Kenny was born in Redbird, KY on September 8, 1971, a son of the late Warren and Mary Ann Smith Wagers.
He is survived by his wife, Nicole Marcov Wagers, and his children: Kenny Wagers of Barbourville, Patrick Gray of Barbourville, Rylan "Gunner" Sizemore of Manchester, Joseph Henson of North Carolina, Rebecca Wagers of Manchester, Catherine Wagers of Manchester, Kendra Wagers of Barbourville, and Amber Henson of Manchester.
Kenny is also survived by his brother and sisters: Warren Wagers, Jr. of London, Glenda Smallwood of Jackson County, Linda Smallwood of Manchester, Geneva Johnson of London, Kathy Smith of Manchester, Tammy Hubbard of Manchester, Sandra Smith of Manchester, Brenda Wagers of Stinnett, Melissa Campbell of Manchester, and Loretta Barrett of Manchester; and by a host of grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell Wagers.
Services were held Thursday, June 24th at Britton Funeral Home, with Ryan Smith and Bobby Stevens officiating. Burial will followed at the Smallwood Cemetery in Manchester.
