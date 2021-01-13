On Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., Harold Wendell Hopkins departed this life to be with the Lord at 79 years, 1 week and 6 days old. He was born on December 23, 1941 in Hackers Fork in Clay County, Kentucky to Charlie and Martha Thomas Hopkins. He married Maggie Ellen Smith on December 23, 1961 and was married for 59 years, 1week and 6 days. They had 3 children, Merlene Hopkins Lawson, Sheila Hopkins Witt and Wendell Royce Hopkins. He was retired from Griffin Pie Company where he was a maintenance supervisor.
He is survived by his wife, Maggie Smith Hopkins, two daughters, Merlene & Jeff Lawson and Sheila Hopkins Witt, and by one son, Wendell Hopkins, all of London; two granddaughters, Jessica Lawson and Chessie & Brian Kirby; three great grandkids, Wittlee, Maddy and Bryson Kirby, all of London; one sister, Peggy Gilbert; three brothers, Cleet Hopkins, Escoe Hopkins and Orie Thomas, all of London; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Martha Thomas Hopkins, and by one nephew, Eric Hopkins.
He was a member of Old Ark House of Prayer where he loved to serve Jesus Christ. He also enjoyed four-wheeling, being with his family, woodworking, and listening to Bluegrass music. Most of all, he loved his family, and his grandbabies were his world.
Funeral services for Harold Wendell Hopkins were held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Charles Eversole and Roy Eversole officiating. Burial followed at Taylor Cemetery in London, KY. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
