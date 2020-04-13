Harriet Smith, 52, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, April 9th, at the UK Medical Center.
Harriet was born on September 8th, 1967, a daughter of the late Beve Marcum and Sundra Lou Williams.
She is survived by her children, Tiffany Williams, Brian Lee Smith, all of Manchester, KY and her fiance Terry Holland.
She is also survived by her sister, Jaime, and husband Jason Kirkman, of Richmond, Indiana. Her brothers Tony Sizemore, Manchester, Paul Marcum of Richmond, IN, and Belve Marcum Jr. and wife Annette of Richmond Indiana; 5 grandchildren Jayla Hubbard, Carter Hubbard, BriLee Smith, Chase Smith, and Jaythan Smith.
Harriet is also survived by her Best Friend Stephanie Hutchison.
Harriet is proceeded in death by her stepfather Junior Ray Sizemore, her sisters, Tammy Faye Sizemore, Carrie Ann Williams, and her brother Alexander Ray 'poocheye' Sizemore.
Private Funeral Services for the family will be held on Monday, April 13th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Private Burial will follow in the Couch Cemetry.
A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available at 1:58 pm on Monday, April 13th at Facebook.com/BrittonFuneralHome.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
