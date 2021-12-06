A fleeing robbery suspect led police on a pursuit through Manchester that ended with police forcing the vehicle off U.S. 421 North Wednesday and left one man charged with attempted murder of a police officer.
Manchester City Police Chief Chris Fultz said he received a complaint that two males were attempting to steal items from the Manchester City Water Department at the old water plant on Beech Creek Road. The subjects fled the scene driving a blue Chevrolet Envoy.
Officer Derick Carr responded and was nearly hit head-on by the Envoy. Carr attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver, Bennie Harris, 45, of Bear Branch, refused to stop and fled through Lyttleton onto the Second Street bridge in East Manchester.
Chief Fultz attempted to stop the vehicle. The officers pursued Harris through town and attempted to stop him. On three occasions, Chief Fultz says Harris swerved to hit his vehicle. He traveled at a high rate of speed through town and ran the traffic signals at Memorial Drive and the junction of U.S. 421 and KY. 638, narrowly missing oncoming traffic during the pursuit.
Harris passed several vehicles on north 421 before the officers forced him from the roadway.
A passenger in the vehicle, Christopher Cohorn, 41, of Manchester, jumped from the vehicle while it was still moving once it left the roadway. He was quickly detained by officers.
Once the vehicle was stopped, Harris refused commands to exit. Officers had to remove him from the vehicle as he resisted arrest.
Harris was charged with attempted murder of a police officer; three counts of wanton endangerment (three counts); failure of owner to maintain insurance; no/expired registration; theft by unlawful or distribution; criminal trespassing 2nddegree; reckless driving; driving DUI suspended 1st; fleeing or evading police 1st degree.
Cohorn was charged with theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespassing 2nd.
