Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 19, 2022 at approximately 2:40 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith arrested Sarah Harris, 27 of Highway 638. The arrest occurred after Deputy Smith was dispatched to a complaint of a dispute at a residence off Highway 638. Contact with the above mentioned subject was made and through confirmation with Clay County 911 it showed the subject had an active warrant for her arrest.
Sarah Harris, 27 was charged with:
• Burglary 2nd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• TBUT or Disp All Others $1,000 < $10,000 (Warrant of Arrest)
• Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.