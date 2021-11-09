On November 4, 2021 at approximately 9:56 AM Clay County Sheriff Det. Jeff Kelsey along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Dewey Grubb arrested Marilyn Harris, 55 of Chop Bottom Road. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Det. Kelsey conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by the above mentioned subject. Upon making contact with the driver, the above mentioned subject showed signs of impairment.
Marilyn Harris, 55 was charged with:
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alc/Drugs/Etc.
