Kentucky State Police have arrested a Clay County man on charges of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.
Steven Anthony Harris, 33, of Rockcastle River Road, was charged with sexual abuse 1st by state trooper Tyson Lawson.
According to the arrest citation, on February 11th, Tpr. Lawson received a complaint that Harris had entered the bedroom where a 13-year-old female was located and rubbed her legs and butt. The complaint states he then began to masturbate.
The trooper arrested Harris on Maupin Hollow on February 16th and conducted an interview with him. During a recorded statement, Harris said he did do what he was accused of and was watching pornography on a computer during the incident.
