Harvey Hacker, 76, of Oneida, KY, passed away Saturday, September 11th, at his home.
Harvey was born in Oneida, KY on February 21, 1945, a son of the late James and Mae Biggs Hacker.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Mae Hacker.
Harvey is survived by his children: Timothy Hacker of South Lebanon, OH, Mark Hacker and Shannon Couch of Oneida, James Hacker and wife Kimberly of Manchester, Harvey D. Hacker and wife Barbara of Manchester, Elizabeth Isaacs and Steve Thompson of Manchester, Rebecca Byrd and husband Michael of Oneida, Lola Cerveny and Bill Spurlock of Burning Springs, and Arty Hacker and Tina Hensley of Oneida.
He is also survived by his brothers: Clemon Hacker and Lester Hacker; and by 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Harvey was preceded in death by his son, Paul Hacker, and the following brothers and sisters: Edith Davidson, Paulene Taylor, Sophie Addie Alexander, Rachel Saylor, America Merkie Wilson, Loren Greer, Bill Hacker, Barbara Jean Hacker, and Irene Johnson.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 17th at Britton Funeral Home, with J. C. Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at the Hacker Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, September 17th at Britton Funeral Home.
