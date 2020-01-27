Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 26, 2020 at approximately 7:00 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Gary Hasty, 40 of Lexington. The arrest occurred when Officers was dispatched to a complaint on Morgan Branch of a male subject with a blunt object wanting to kill somebody. Upon arrival, Chief Deputy Jones located the male subject in the parking lot of a Church. The subject then attempted to flee on foot, after a brief foot pursuit the subject was caught. It was noted the subject failed to comply with lawful commands and began to physically resist Officers, after a brief struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Gary Hasty, 40 was charged with:
• Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot)
• Resisting Arrest
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (excludes Alcohol)
• Menacing
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
• Promoting Contraband 1st Degree
