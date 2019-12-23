Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 22, 2019 at approximately 11:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Brandon Edwards arrested Billy Hatfield, 41 of Saplin Fork Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Edwards received a complaint on the above mentioned subject trespassing at a place of business on South Highway 421. Upon contact, Deputy Edwards conducted an investigation at which time determined the subject had been previously trespassed from the business.
Billy Hatfield, 41 was charged with:
• Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
