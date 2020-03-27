Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 27, 2020 at approximately 4:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley and Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Scott Hatfield, 36 of Saplin Fork Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint of a female subject that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley made contact with the victim and through investigation and witness statements determined the above mentioned subject had stabbed her and then left the scene with the knife prior to responding units arrivals. The above mentioned subject was then located at a residence on Saplin Fork Road, he admitted to stabbing the female. The individual was arrested without incident. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police K9 Officer Ryan Jackson. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention center.
Scott Hatfield, 36 was charged with:
• Assault 2nd Degree
• Tampering with physical evidence
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
