Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on May 16, 2020 at approximately 9:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with Deputy Coty Arnold and Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Jess Hatfield, 45 of South Highway 11.
The arrest occurred when Deputies received a complaint of a possible domestic. Upon arrival, Deputies noted that the above-mentioned subject took off on foot behind the residence. After a brief foot pursuit the subject was apprehended, when deputies attempted to place the subject under arrest the subject became aggressive and combative. The subject was placed under arrest without further incident. Through investigation it was determined the above-mentioned subject had been involved in a physical altercation with a female subject. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Chris Curry.
Jess Hatfield, 45 was charged with:
• Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (on Foot)
• Resisting Arrest
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence)
• Alcohol Intoxication in Public place
