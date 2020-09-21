Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 17, 2020 at approximately 9:40 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith and Deputy Jared Smith arrested Bessie Hatfield, 41 of Tri County Road. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when Deputies received a complaint of a female subject trespassing at a business and refusing to leave. Upon arrival, the above mentioned subject fled the scene and after a brief foot pursuit the female subject was located hiding under an abandoned mobile home. The above mentioned subject also had a warrant for her arrest for a possible theft of motor vehicle.
Bessie Hatfield, 41 was charged with:
• Criminal Trespassing 1st Degree
• Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot)
• Serving Warrant of Arrest (Laurel County)
